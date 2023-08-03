Elections and reports completed, Jenny the invited Terry Gould, a member and past president of Wingham RSL Sub-branch to speak on a topic close to his heart and a passion for him. Terry spoke on his research of a number of soldiers from WWII from the Wherrol Flat area who had paid the supreme sacrifice in battle and his involvement in updating the beautiful War Memorial Rolls in the Wherrol Flat hall. Terry was presented with thank you gift and then all gathered to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea and a further chance to speak to Terry about their family members who had served and how to look at various channels to find out more about them and the battles they fought in.