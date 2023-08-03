Historical Society 20th AGM
President Jenny Cherry welcomed guest speaker Terry Gould and 12 fellow society members to the 20th AGM which was held at the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall on Saturday afternoon.
The meeting opened with those present pausing to remember departed members and friends which occurred had during the past 12 months.
Elections and reports completed, Jenny the invited Terry Gould, a member and past president of Wingham RSL Sub-branch to speak on a topic close to his heart and a passion for him. Terry spoke on his research of a number of soldiers from WWII from the Wherrol Flat area who had paid the supreme sacrifice in battle and his involvement in updating the beautiful War Memorial Rolls in the Wherrol Flat hall. Terry was presented with thank you gift and then all gathered to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea and a further chance to speak to Terry about their family members who had served and how to look at various channels to find out more about them and the battles they fought in.
School news
Tinonee Historical Society loaned a number of historical items connected with the school system for a display at the School's Multi Purpose Hall to celebrate 175 Years of Public Education in NSW. The items included a school dual desk and seat dating back to the early 1940s, which had been donated to the museum some years ago by the late Jack Weekes, a former pupil of the school.
Books, school port, ink well, ink bottles, old school books and school magazine, pens and readers along with a couple of examples of needlework by the girls of early 1900s, and a replica of a 1940s Tinonee sports tunic were on show for the students to view and parents who attended to reminisce over during Wednesday's special open day at the school.
Book Week is fast approaching and will be held on August 21 and will include a Book Week Day Parade by the students.
The school is looking for helpers to assist with the upcoming Spring Fair which is set down for Sunday September 10. If you would like to help please contact the school office for further details.
Passing of Tom Carson
It was sad to learn of the passing of the late Tom Carson of Hillville and formerly of Peveril Street, Tinonee. Tom and his late wife Jan were near neighbours of ours before they moved out of town to their parcel of land. Tom loved his old cars, especially his blue and white Chevrolet, and often had it on display at various classic and vintage car shows.
Tom's funeral service was conducted at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Chapel at Pampoolah and followed by cremation.
Farewell Mrs Judy Cameron
Members of Wingham Anglican Parish were saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs Judy Cameron (formerly Abbott) who funeral was conducted at St Mathew's Church on Thursday, August 4 with interment in the Wingham Cemetery. The mourners returned to the parish hall for a time to remember and reflect on the goods times enjoyed with Judy, who for many years was the church's organist and she was also a member of the Ladies Anglican Women's Guild.
