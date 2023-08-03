Manning River Times
Keeley Moore named in NSW campdrafting team

By Mick McDonald
August 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Western Australia-bound campdrafter Keeley Moore from Wingham is this week's Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award recipient.
WINGHAM'S Keeley Moore is off to Western Australia in November following a string of strong performances at the recent Glowalman junior campdraft and sporting championships.

