WINGHAM'S Keeley Moore is off to Western Australia in November following a string of strong performances at the recent Glowalman junior campdraft and sporting championships.
The annual Glowalman takes in events held at Gloucester, Nabiac and Wingham.
From this series Keeley, 16, was one of two competitors selected to represent NSW in an excursion to Western Australia for camp drafting.
This is part of an exchange program, with two Western Australian campdrafters taking part in the Glowalman and two from NSW now heading to the west.
She'll be in Western Australia for two weeks, although where she'll be competing has yet to be announced. Keeley was in the under 17 events at the Glowalman.
She said it was "a shock" to be selected even if she thought she "went okay overall,'' at the Glowalman.
Keeley has been riding horses and campdrafting for just about as long as she can remember.
"I started riding when I was really young, mainly through working on the farm,'' she explained.
This ignited her love of campdrafting.
"We compete nearly every weekend now,'' Keeley said.
This involves either campdrafting, ranch sorting or team penning.
In team penning three riders on horseback have 60 to 90 seconds, depending on the class, to separate three specifically identified cattle from a herd of 30 and put them into a pen through at the opposite end of the arena.
This is a family sport for the Moores.
Earlier this year Keeley, her bother Alex and dad, Brian, won the mixed event at the Team Penning Australia Championships held in Glen Innes. Teams had to be made up of two youths and an adult, so the family was a perfect fit.
However, Keeley said ranch sorting is her favourite. This event pits a team of two riders against the clock. Riders have to cut out the correct cattle and drive them to the pen while keeping the wrong numbered cattle back.
"Everyone can get involved,'' she explained.
"I can get involved with my friends or I can ride with mum, dad or my brother.''
This year alone Keeley has competed at Merriwa, Glen Inness, Dubbo, Blayney as well as Sydney.
"Too many,'' Keeley said with a laugh when asked how many horses she owns.
"It's 10 all up, but I compete on five.''
Between working on the farm, school at Wingham High and competing on weekends, Keeley doesn't have any time to dabble in other sports.
