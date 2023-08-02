Manning River Times
Double success for Glen Milligan and Zac Wadick at Taree races

By Greg Prichard
August 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Jockey Zac Wadick wins on Tayla's One in the Taree City Bulls Charity Day Class 2 Handicap over 1250 metres for trainer Glen Milligan this week. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.
The deadly combination of trainer Glen Milligan and apprentice jockey Zac Wadick opened the new season with a double at Taree races on Tuesday.

