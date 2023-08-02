The deadly combination of trainer Glen Milligan and apprentice jockey Zac Wadick opened the new season with a double at Taree races on Tuesday.
Milligan trained Highland Raider to win the Kosciuszko Tickets On Sale Maiden Handicap over 1300 metres and Tayla's One to win the Taree City Bulls Charity Day Class 2 Handicap over 1250 metres and Wadick rode them both.
Over the last few months of the 2022-23 season Milligan had a tremendous run at his home track, consistently training winners at meetings there, and Wadick rode plenty of those winners for the Taree trainer who is his master.
And their run has now continued into the early days of the 2023-24 season.
Milligan was the only trainer to prepare more than one winner at the first Taree meeting of the season, while Wadick shared the riding honours on the day with Grant Buckley, who also rode two winners.
Five-year-old mare Tayla's One has had a great campaign this time in, winning three races and finishing second at each of her other two starts.
Wadick rode her in all five of those runs and Tayla's One has become a Taree expert, with all three of her wins this time in coming there.
Four-year-old gelding Highland Raider was formerly trained in Victoria and remained without a win after seven starts down there, but Milligan has managed to get the horse to win at its first start for him.
Highland Raider was midfield in the run and finished strongly to grab the lead right on the line, while Tayla's One led and fought on too well when challenged late.
Milligan also produced Shihab to run second to Tayla's One and had a close second with Stratum Chief and a third in a tight three-way finish with My One.
"It was a great way to start the season and it could've easily been four winners on the day," Milligan said. "My One and Stratum Chief were both a bit unlucky.
"Highland Raider only cost us $13,000 in an online sale and has now picked up almost $14,000 in prizemoney in his first start for us.
"Sometimes you can buy a horse online and it doesn't work out how you would like, but at other times you can get some great bargain buys that really kick on and we've had some really good results that way."
Wadick's win on Tayla's One came after the horse was caught wide and back in the field early and the jockey decided to take advantage of a muddling pace and push her up to the lead.
"It was a good ride," Milligan said. "I'd rather the jockey make a decision in those circumstances rather than just sit wide throughout.
"Zac's been riding really well in recent months. If he puts in a bad one I'll tell him what he did wrong because it's all about learning, but he takes that the right way. He's improving all the time and he's got a really bright future."
