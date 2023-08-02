When the Gymaroos finish performing at the 2023 World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam and board a plane to come home, three of them won't be returning to Australia.
That's because the three young women, Tyla Humphrey, Tylah Roach and Asha Clarke, are staying in Europe for 12 months on exchange.
All three are recipients of a scholarship that allows them to study at a gymnastics school in Denmark in an International Coach Exchange Program the school has with the PCYC NSW.
Each year, 40 places are made available to students from all over the world to study in the program. This is the first time three coaches from Taree have been selected to attend in the same year.
It's not easy to get accepted. Applications have to be made and curriculum vitae's forwarded. The PCYC and the Danish school go through the applications, although PCYC Taree product specialist gymnastics Justin Hayes says the decision ultimately lies with the school.
Tylah says she was inspired to apply because of former Taree Gymaroos who have been a part of the program.
"There's been people that have gone before us, people we've always looked up to that have gone before us. They say really great things about it," Tylah said.
Being accepted into the program has always been one of Tyla Humphrey's dreams, she says.
"I've heard about it since I was little. Now that I'm actually going I'm really excited.. And it's a great opportunity. I'm really grateful that I've been selected," Tyla said.
All three are not only looking forward to immersing themselves in the Danish culture and meeting new people, but also learning new gymnastics and leadership skills to bring back home to the Gymaroos.
I'd like to incorporate some different coaching styles when I come back to the club." Tyla said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
