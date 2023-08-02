Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Three Taree Gymaroo coaches on exchange in Denmark for 12 months

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
August 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tylah Roach, Asha Clarke and Tyla Humphrey with the Gymaroos ahead of leaving for Amsterdam. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Tylah Roach, Asha Clarke and Tyla Humphrey with the Gymaroos ahead of leaving for Amsterdam. Picture by Scott Calvin.

When the Gymaroos finish performing at the 2023 World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam and board a plane to come home, three of them won't be returning to Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.