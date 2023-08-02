MidCoast Council is celebrating Local Government Week by creating opportunities to learn and win in a community-wide quiz competition.
Local Government Week, which this year will run until this Sunday, August 6, is designed to help local communities better understand the work councils do and the wide variety of services they provide.
"I'd encourage everyone to have a go at the quiz because the more you know about our local government area and how council serves it, the more you can benefit from the many services, programs, and facilities on offer," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said.
MidCoast Council serves 195 towns and villages across a 10,000 square kilometre area.
"Our road network could almost stretch the distance from Sydney to Perth," she said.
Cr Pontin said council was focussed on continually improving the way it delivered core services like roads, waste and water.
Council's roads program for 2023-24 will spend $60 million on roads, over half of it grant funded.
Council also was continuing to reduce emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Council was moving to solar energy at its waste and sewer treatment facilities and was committed to helping the community divert 70 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030.
I'd encourage everyone to have a go at the quiz because the more you know about our local government area and how council serves it, the more you can benefit from the many services, programs, and facilities on offer.- MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin
Currently, around 25 per cent of all wastewater produced in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) each year is recycled and used to irrigate open spaces and farmland.
"Another area we have been improving is our customer service response times and self-service interfaces," Cr Pontin said.
Council has five customer service points, and its customer service centre receives around 12,000 calls per month.
Local government also was required to provide a range of other services.
For MidCoast Council some of these include managing 162 kilometres of footpaths and cycleways, 82 playgrounds, around 3000 hectares of parks and open space and 6000 hectares of reserves, more than 30 cemeteries, 23 community halls, and 26 aquatic spaces from ocean baths to wet play areas.
Council also plays a key role in bringing tourist dollars to the area through its destination brand, Barrington Coast.
In the 2022-23 financial year the Mid-Coast had the highest domestic expenditure on the north coast at $940 million.
Community members over 18 years are invited to test how much they know about local government.
The Local Government Quiz will remain open until Sunday, September 10.
By correctly answering 10 questions, participants will go into the draw for a #ShopMidCoast voucher valued at $200, $75 or $25.
Council will also be working with high schools and primary schools during and beyond Local Government Week to help them understand the role of the local government.
Find out more about the quiz and other Local Government Week activities at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Local-Government-Week-2023
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.