Taree Artists Inc (TAI) is seeking new members, and asking current members to step up for the committee, or else the non-profit organisation will cease to exist next year.
TAI was formed in 1976 when a group of local residents got together to form what is now known as Taree Artists Inc. These artists came from Taree, Forster, Wingham and surrounding rural regions.
The group was originally called Mid North Coast Art Society until the mid 1990s when group became incorporated under its current name.
Every year TAI presented Taree with a very popular art exhibition with the only interruption being during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Recently, TAI held its 45th Taree Open Art Exhibition, with in excess of 1100 visitors attend and sale of artworks in excess of the previous year.
However, despite the popularity and success of the exhibition, TAI may not be able to continue in its current format, due to advancing age and availability of members.
"This is a plea from your local art society for help. Please refer to our Facebook page and our website if you able to assist us to keep our art exhibition going.
"It is increasingly likely that our society will cease, as membership is waning and current members are unwilling to take over committee positions that are left vacant," TAI president, Irene Lines said.
"At the July meeting, we decided to continue until our AGM in March 2024. We will have further discussion in upcoming meetings.
"This is a plea from your local art society for help.
"Please refer to our Facebook page and our website tareeartists.com.au if you able to assist us to keep our art exhibition going," Irene said.
The next meeting of TAI is on August 16 at Taree Legacy Village, 9 Gill Avenue, Taree at 9.30am. Taree Artists Inc meets on the third Wednesday of each month.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.