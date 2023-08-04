Taree Film Society screens the charming Driving Madeleine (MA) at 6.50pm this coming Monday, August 7 at Fay's Twin Cinema, Taree.
A seemingly simple taxi ride across Paris evolves into a profound meditation on the realities of the driver, whose personal life is in shambles, and his fare, an elderly woman whose warmth belies her shocking past.
When taxi driver Charles (Danny Boon) reluctantly takes on an early-morning booking, he begins to regret his decision even more so when a cantankerous old woman, Madeleine (Line Renaud) is waiting begrudgingly at the pickup point.
As the journey unfolds, so does the story of Madeleine's long and eventful life - guiding the audience through her most monumental experiences, from romance to earth-shattering heartbreak.
Described by Renaud, as "the most beautiful film of my life," rediscover the power of the kindness of strangers in Christian Carion's latest cheerful, heart-warmer.
Casual tickets are $18. Membership for the new Taree Film Society 2023-24 season is $150. Visit www.tareefilmsociety.org.au or call 0439903477.
