Taree Film Society presents Driving Madeleine

August 4 2023 - 5:00pm
"Driving Madeleine" stars Danny Boon and Line Renaud. Picture supplied
Taree Film Society screens the charming Driving Madeleine (MA) at 6.50pm this coming Monday, August 7 at Fay's Twin Cinema, Taree.

