THE Old Bar bowling quartet of Harvey Phillips, Mick Kilkeary, Lindsay Langtry and Daryl Webster, have come away from the state finals at Figtree Sports in Wollongong as the senior fours champions.
In two nail biting finishes, they won their semi-final by just the one shot, 22-21 and then backed that up with an extra end, 23-22 win in the final.
They began their campaign in section play with a big 30-7 win over The Hills. This was followed by a 23-18 win over Towradgi. A win in the third game against Parkes would see them safely into the semi.
Parkes had a different idea and came out firing to steadily build a winning margin, which would have left the Old Bar supporters nervous as they watched their shot differential lead leak away. Old Bar were trying to limit the damage and the eventual result was a 15-28 loss. Fortunately the big win in their first game held Old Bar in good stead, and they went into the semi-final courtesy of a superior shots margin over Parkes, who also had two wins.
The semi-final against the powerful St. Johns Park team was a huge struggle with neither team able to gain ascendancy. This came down to the last end where Old Bar managed to hold on for a 22-21 win.
The final was against South Coast club Tathra, who managed to defeat Pottsville by 1 shot after an extra end.
As befitting a final neither team could gain a significant lead and the scores were fluctuating for the entire game. After 18 ends Old Bar held a miniscule 1 shot lead at 16-15. Then disaster, they dropped a 4. With just 2 ends to play they now trailed by 3 shots.
Old Bar responded magnificently, drawing shots into the head, and when the dust settled they had scored a huge 6, and now led by 3 with 1 to play and in a match winning position.
Tathra came back with 3 shots of their own to tie it all up, and like in their semi, send the final to an extra end. Old Bar managed to play the extra end that little bit better and score the necessary shot to run out 23-22 winners.
State finals, as is appropriate, are not easy to win, and these guys were living on the edge. Surviving a countback, a 1 shot win, and then an extra end. They held their nerve when it mattered and are now state champions.
Harvey Phillips and Daryl Webster also qualified for the state senior pairs and performed admirably. They won two of their section games and again progressed to the semi-final on shot differential. In a closely fought game they eventually went down 18-21 to eventual runners-up Clay Parker and Rowan Brassey from East Maitland.
