Parkes had a different idea and came out firing to steadily build a winning margin, which would have left the Old Bar supporters nervous as they watched their shot differential lead leak away. Old Bar were trying to limit the damage and the eventual result was a 15-28 loss. Fortunately the big win in their first game held Old Bar in good stead, and they went into the semi-final courtesy of a superior shots margin over Parkes, who also had two wins.