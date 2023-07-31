Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

State success for Old Bar bowlers

By Noel James
August 1 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar's state senior fours winning side Harvey Phillips, Mick Kilkeary, Lindsay Langtry and Daryl Webster.
Old Bar's state senior fours winning side Harvey Phillips, Mick Kilkeary, Lindsay Langtry and Daryl Webster.

THE Old Bar bowling quartet of Harvey Phillips, Mick Kilkeary, Lindsay Langtry and Daryl Webster, have come away from the state finals at Figtree Sports in Wollongong as the senior fours champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.