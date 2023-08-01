'Rules of Breaking Up' filmed at Wingham High School

Wingham is becoming a popular place to film country music videos, thanks to the town's homegrown talents.
Two-time Golden Guitar winner James Johnston caused a bit of a stir at the Top Pub on a recent Friday afternoon, when he turned up to film a video with duo Zac and George, for a new collaborative single, Some Things Never Change.
A week or two prior to that, Wingham High School was the venue for another video.
Wingham-born and bred Hudson Rose returned to her former high school to film a video clip for her new single, Rules of Breaking Up.
Gathering a group of friends, the clip was filmed on Hudson's 21st birthday.
She said she chose the school because she wanted a retro vibe to the video.
"The school was amazing. It was so nice to be back," Hudson said.
What wasn't so amazing was the inspiration behind the new song.
"It was obviously inspired by a breakup," Hudson said.
"On New Year's Eve he said, 'I'm just going for a long drive. I'll be back. I love you'. And he didn't come back.
"No one really tells you what you can and can't do after a breakup. Are you allowed to call them or speak to their family? And if you see them in public, do you wave, or say hello or do you just pretend that no one exists?"
Not yet one month since the single was released, Rules of Breaking Up has already amassed more than 100,000 streams on Spotify alone.
Hudson attributes the popularity to the theme of the song - most of us suffer heartbreak and navigate the murky territory of moving on from the breakup of a romantic relationship during our lifetime.
Hudson says she is working on a new project, one that "may or may not look like an album".
This will be her first big body of work.
"I'm very excited, they're stories that I haven't really told before," she said.
"I want it to be right and so that's why it's kind of I'm taking my time with it."
While working on the bigger project, Hudson is playing gigs up and down the coast, and will be performing at this year's Wingham Music Festival on the Saturday.
She's also curious to explore a new sound.
"I'm going to close this chapter of sweeter, 'lovey' songs and then start kind of a new sound next year, but I don't know what that looks like yet. We'll see," Hudson said.
"I love the sound that I've got at the moment, but I think music has to grow and change. And so I'm excited to see what that looks like."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
