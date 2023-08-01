MidCoast Council staff are not afraid of a little blood when it comes to digging in for a good cause.
Donating blood saves lives and MidCoast Council has been a part of the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood drive for many years.
Not only have staff been consistent in their goal to donate blood but they have excelled.
Figures from Australian Red Cross Lifeblood show council staff are leading all other councils in the area in terms of rolling up their sleeves.
Leading the charge is general manager, Adrian Panuccio.
Mr Panuccio is a B+ blood type which makes him an ideal plasma donor given that B+ plasma is compatible with approximately 60 per cent of the population, and has been part of the drive since arriving at in the area in 2018.
"It was already something council was actively doing when I got here so I joined and I have done it every year since," he said.
"Why not do it? It is simple, fast and literally saves lives.
But we always need more so whether you work for a local government organisation, volunteer for one, or live within a local government area, there's three Australians out there that will benefit from your blood donation.- Ruth Harrison from Red Cross
"The effort from the staff in supporting such a good cause year in, year-out should be commended and we continue to urge and encourage not just the staff but anyone who is able to do so to donate."
Ruth Harrison from Red Cross said last year council contributed with more than 50 donations of blood and plasma which helped to save more than 150 lives.
"This year council is aiming for 70 donations and they are well on their way to reach that goal," Ms Harrison said.
"But we always need more so whether you work for a local government organisation, volunteer for one, or live within a local government area, there's three Australians out there that will benefit from your blood donation."
To book a donation either as a group or individual, visit call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
