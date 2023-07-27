After being abandoned at a house in Bulahdelah these two cutie-pies were sent to Sweet Pea Animal Hospital, Forster.
Approximately two years old, brother and sister, Panda and Koala are now ready to leave their temporary home either together or separate.
Panda is a quiet young man, preferring to curiously observe, rather than be in the middle of the action all the time. He is very sweet and loves affection.
His beautiful eyes will draw you in and there is no doubt that he would be a loving companion.
Panda would suit a home that is a bit more on the quiet side, where he is able to come to you as he feels more confident in his new environment.
As long as he has a comfy place to rest and pats on demand, he will be happy.
Koala was named for her colouring and not her personality - she is not one to laze around and chew leaves all day. She loves attention and affection, lapping up any pats and scratches she is given.
Her gorgeous, silky coat is heaven to pat and she will always make sure to tell you if she would like more pats.
Koala is a confident young lady and will suit any home. We do not know if she has ever been around dogs before, but is friendly and playful with other cats.
Both Panda and Koala are in great health and have been desexed, microchipped, vaccinated as well as treated for ticks, fleas and intestinal worms.
