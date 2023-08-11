Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

State masters hockey teams to train at Taree

By Mick McDonald
August 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Masters representative men's hockey teams will use the Taree Hockey Centre this weekend for a training camp in preparation for the upcoming Australian championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.