NSW Masters representative men's hockey teams will use the Taree Hockey Centre this weekend for a training camp in preparation for the upcoming Australian championships.
The nationals will be held in Perth next month.
Manning Hockey secretary Frank Birkefeld said the association can accommodate the sides as the third turf field is now back in play.
"The teams will train on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday,'' he said.
"They can train here without disrupting our competitions on Saturday now we have the third turf.''
He said this is also timely as Manning Hockey has applied to host the men's 45s and 65s state masters next year.
The Terry Launders Field (TLF) came back into play for the state women's northern masters championships last month. It was badly damaged in the March 2021 floods.
"It's still a bit slow and bouncy, but that'll improve once we get more traffic on it and a bit of rain,'' Mr Birkefeld said.
This was the second time the Manning association has hosted the event.
As well as the association's three turf fields, six grass fields were also required to successfully run the championship. The association expects the women's masters to return here in the foreseeable future.
