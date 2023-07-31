MUSWELLBROOK trainer Todd Howlett is confident of opening the new season successfully at Taree races on Tuesday.
The stable will hunt in a pack with three horses that each won at their last start at Gunnedah on July 11 and he says they will all go to the meeting in great shape and ready to perform well again.
Church Town will run in the Kristylea Bridge Charity Cup Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1600 metres, White Arendelle in the Horsepower Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1400 and Cluny Road in the Manning Valley Saddlery CG&E Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1000.
Howlett said Church Town appreciated the step up in distance to 1600 when he broke through for his maiden win at Gunnedah and that the metric mile would again suit him at what will be his third start this campaign.
"I think he's going to make a 2000-metre and beyond horse, but he's still learning what he's doing and this distance suits him at this stage of his development," he said.
"He's drawn wide, but I'm not concerned about that because he gets back anyway. I'm looking for him to finish off well like he did last start."
White Arendelle will be having just her third start after a second in a Maiden at Taree followed by her Maiden win at Gunnedah.
"She's done a good job in her short career so far," Howlett said. "Her first run she came from last on the turn at Taree and then she was up near the lead at Gunnedah and won nicely. She's drawn well, so she should run well again."
Cluny Road usually settles in the first four or five and Howlett said he was relying on the horse to jump well from barrier one and settle down not far off the lead again.
"Same distance he won over last start," Howlett start. "Good barrier, hopefully in the second pair settling down. Then he'll have his opportunity.
"I'm taking the three of them to the races happy with them all. They've got to step up again into tougher races, but they're all in good order.
"They're all well placed and in form, so they've all got a good chance. I'd be disappointed if we didn't finish the day without at least one winner."
