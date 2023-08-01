This Friday, August 4 will mark a major milestone for local genetic service and the Taree and Forster community health centres.
A quarter of a century has passed since the Lower Mid North Coast health services became involved in Jeans for Genes day activities.
An annual event, Jeans for Genes day is the main fundraiser for the Children's Medical research institute, which undertakes research into childhood genetic conditions.
There have been many developments over recent years and specifically the last 12 months.
The reality of gene therapy for a few very specific conditions is starting to come into medical practice, Lower Mid North Coast genetic counsellor, Bruce Hopper said.
"These are still very early days but the progress to date is promising," Mr Hopper said.
"The genetic service has noticed a significant increase in referrals from specialists and general practitioners in regards to cancer genetic testing - especially as there is now a second line of treatment options for people who are gene positive," he said.
"On Friday people are encouraged to wear jeans/denim - double denim for those brave enough - and to buy a badge/pen or have a morning tea at your workplace or similar and make a donation via www.jeansforgenes.org.au."
Merchandise is available from Hunter New England Local health district facilities.
Mr Hopper, who recently returned from the 23rd International Genetics congress in Melbourne, said he was staggered at the rapid increase in knowledge and testing able to help individuals and their families that was not possible even a few years ago.
Staff at Manning Base Hospital and other local health facilities are all being encouraged to wear jeans on the day, and they would like other workplaces and individuals do the same.
Mr Hopper also is celebrating 25 years as a genetic counsellor on the Mid North coast, based in both Forster and Taree community health centres.
