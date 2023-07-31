Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Zac Wadick's strong book of rides for Taree meeting

By Greg Prichard
July 31 2023 - 2:00pm
Zac Wadick steers That's Molly to the line to win the Wingham Cup earlier this year.
PROMISING apprentice jockey Zac Wadick finished off the old racing season with a bang and he is well placed to start the new one as a winner from his big book of rides at Taree races on Tuesday.

