Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Manning over 34s and 45s win at state masters hockey in Taree | Photos

By Mick McDonald
July 31 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING won two divisions at the State Women's Masters Hockey Championships played in Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.