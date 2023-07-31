MANNING won two divisions at the State Women's Masters Hockey Championships played in Taree.
The home association took out the 34 (2) and the 45 (1) grades. Adam Birkefeld coached the 34s, with Kirsten Hammond the manager, while Kerry Davy was coach of the 45s with Paula Doherty the manager.
The 34s were unbeaten for the weekend and defeated Newcastle 2-0 in the final while the 45s had one loss in the preliminary games to Central Coast, but beat Central Coast 1-0 in the final.
Manning entered six sides in the championship.
"But it's not all about the hockey with the masters, it's a lot of fun and it's played in good spirit,'' Manning Hockey official Michelle Clarke said.
Michelle played in the winning 45 (1) side.
This was the first time Manning has hosted the masters since 2016. More than 60 teams were involved across the various divisions.
"We were meant to have it a couple of years ago, but it was postponed because of COVID and then because we didn't have our third turf field available,'' Michelle continued.
"It was a great success and the weather gods turned it on, it was a great weekend.''
For the first time since 2016 the grass fields at Taree Recreation Ground were used.
"They went okay,'' Michelle said.
"It was a lot slower, but the players adapted.''
The 34 (2) side played all their games on grass. All division one sides played exclusively on the three turf fields.
"It has a bit of sand on it at the moment and it's a little bit slow,'' Michelle explained.
"It will take time to settle. We played the first game on it on Friday morning and by the time the finals were played it was starting to settle down a bit.
"We just needs a bit of rain and some traffic on it and it will roll a lot better.''
Michelle expects the masters will return to Taree, although not in the foreseeable future.
"Word is that it's going to Ballina next year and there's talk of it heading to Bathurst the following year,'' she said.
"Our association is looking at other avenues for next year. We might not have the masters, but having a three-turf facility, there'll be something here.''
