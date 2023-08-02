What a wonderful day at Sunny's Place, Coolongolook which was the destination for the Sport and Recreation Day with Nabiac RSL sub-branch, Wingham RSL sub-branch and Buddy Up - Forster Chapter.
The day was an orienteering challenge, which was fun for all ages. It was wonderful to see in some 95 people attending, families competing together and Old Bar sub-branch's playing for the trophy.
The orienteering took the groups over the beautiful property, where they would stop and visit the calves, horses, chickens, dogs etc.
On completion, a sausage sizzle was enjoyed as well as some desert treats while participating in a trivia challenge.
Well done to Old Bar Beach RSL sub-branch for taking out the trophy with Wingham second and Nabiac third. However, at the end of the day, all were winners as they had a great day of competition, camaraderie and laughs.
The effort by the organisers is very much appreciated.
Sunny's Place supports veterans and those with a disability in our area. Care farming is a service for promoting mental and physical health and is increasingly used in mental health rehabilitation across the world.
Sunny's Place welcome NDIS participants, veterans and families, out-of-home care participants, school groups, other community groups and individuals. 13081 Pacific Hwy, Coolongolook.
At the last meeting of the Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association, it was revealed that the treasurer of some years standing, Steve Doessel, has resigned due to business and family commitments, however, has agreed to carry on in a caretaker role until a replacement is found. He has provided excellent service and will be missed.
Many businesses have been approached by vice president Josh Robards, in relation to providing security cameras for the street area in front of their businesses and he has received encouraging support from many. The association will pursue grant funding to facilitate this.
Residents of the area are advised to look at the many stories on the MidCoast Stories website, compiled by Janine Roberts. Many Old Bar history project stories are included, an initiative of the association with grant funding obtained.
It is proposed to reintroduce membership fees from next year, $100 for businesses and $20 for community members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.