Cundletown vet student receives help to pursue dream

Bibiannah Peattie from Cundletown has been named one of 73 scholars to receive a RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship.
Beginning in 2011, the RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program provides financial assistance to rural and regional students who are passionate about the future success of regional NSW and intend to work within a rural or regional community at the completion of their studies.
Bibiannah is studying a Bachelor of Veterinary Technology at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga, following her passion in animal husbandry.
Also in the news: Major overhaul planned for Old Bar Park
Bibiannah grew up in Cundletown is looking forward to returning, armed with her degree and being able to turn veterinary technology into a career within the primary industry taking care of livestock both large and small.
RASF manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Foundation is honoured to support the next generation of bright young minds to pursue their academic dreams.
"Pursuing higher education is often financially and emotionally demanding for rural and regional students, due to the need to relocate to urban centres, away from their family and their familiar way of life", Ms Logan said.
Also in the news: MidCoast Council introduces changes to annual rate notices
"The Rural Scholarship program aims to ease the burden of financial stress by assisting with accommodation and education related costs, so that students can give greater focus to their studies.
"This year we were able to present a record 73 scholarships to students from NSW and the ACT, which we are incredibly proud of. What this shows us, and our donors, is that there is a real demand for support and the Rural Scholarships are a tangible way to help the next generation access further education."
The scholarship program is open to students across NSW and the ACT who are currently enrolled or applying for study in an accredited tertiary course at an Australian university, college, or TAFE, with no limits imposed on age or the types of degree that qualify.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.