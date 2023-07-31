Manning River Times
Macleay scores 16 points in 13 minutes to down Wingham | Photos

By Mick McDonald
July 31 2023 - 12:00pm
MACLEAY Valley scored 16 points in the final 13 minutes of the game to snatch a 28-22 win over Wingham in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Wingham.

