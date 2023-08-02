Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre, Golden Wattle, is travelling through the Mid Coast region in the coming weeks, offering locals easy access to Medicare, Centrelink, National Disability Insurance Scheme, and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.
The Golden Wattle mobile centre will visit:
Mobile Service Centres are 20 tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support.
Staff on board this trip can help with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations, and accessing online services.
Information about National Disability Insurance Scheme and Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available.
