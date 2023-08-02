Manning River Times
Home/News

Services Australia mobile service centre to visit Mid Coast

August 3 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre, Golden Wattle, is travelling through the Mid Coast region in the coming weeks, offering locals easy access to Medicare, Centrelink, National Disability Insurance Scheme, and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.