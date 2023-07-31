THE result of the Hastings Rugby League clash against Lake Cathie wasn't what the Harrington Hurricanes wanted, however the benefit day for Can Assist held in conjunction proved a great success.
Lake Cathie won the match 32-8. Centre Tom Burley scored Harrington's try while Jake Ferris kicked two goals.
Blake Wells from Lake Cathie was judged to be the best on ground.
The Can Assist event tallied more than $19,000, with the majority raised at a auction held at the Harrington Hotel on Saturday night.
The day is known as the Tionette Tumai Memorial.
"It was an absolutely amazing result,'' a club spokesman said.
This was Harrington's last home game for the season with the Hurricanes missing a berth in the semi-finals to start this weekend.
