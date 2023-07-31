Manning River Times
Memorial day realises $19,000 for Can Assist | Photos

By Mick McDonald
August 1 2023 - 8:00am
THE result of the Hastings Rugby League clash against Lake Cathie wasn't what the Harrington Hurricanes wanted, however the benefit day for Can Assist held in conjunction proved a great success.

