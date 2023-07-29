INJURIES to halfback Zac Butler and prop Will Clarke soured Old Bar's 52-10 win over Taree City in the Group Three Rugby League game at Taree.
Clarke was assisted from the field early in the first half after damaging his knee, while Butler limped off late in the second half with a hamstring problem.
There was concern that Clarke's injury may be season-ending, however, officials were confident he'll be back on deck this campaign.
"We'll get them assessed early next week, but it looks as though Will will be a couple of weeks and Zac's probably the same,'' co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
Worboys sat out the game after he copped a head knock the previous match against Port Macquarie. However, he assured he'll be back for next Saturday's headline clash against Port City. A win here would give the Pirates a stranglehold on the minor premiership.
The Bulls had their problems going into the encounter, with captain-coach Christian Hazard, prop Matt Taupe and utility Dylan Towers all ruled out. Things quickly deteriorated when prop and stand-in captain Josh Northam was sidelined with a calf injury.
While the Bulls put up a spirited effort in the first half the second stanza became little more than a training gallop for the Pirates. Had their kickers, Butler and Kurt Lewis been on target, it's likely the game would have ended early with the Mercy Rule invoked.
Worboys said the Pirates got the job done.
"It wasn't always pretty,'' he added.
"We have the Breakers next week then Forster and we finish with Macleay then. We'll know if we're the minor premiers and have a week off, or have to play in the first week of the finals.
He's looking forward to next Saturday's game.
"We'll see who we have fit and ready, but it will be a good test leading into the finals,'' he said.
The Pirates looked dangerous every time they threw the ball wide, with centre Emmanuel Soli and winger Simon Wise particularly troubling the Taree defenders. Soli scored the best try of the game when he backed up a break by Lewis, took a pass deep in his own territory and sprinted away from the cover early in the second half.
He finished with try tries as did centre John Stanley and second rower Isaac Worboys. Stanley showed he has recovered from a hamstring strain sustained earlier in the month.
Shane Baxter scored a first half try for the Bulls and just before fulltime hooker Toby De Stefano punched his way through the line to notch Taree's second. Nav Willett, playing halfback, kicked the conversion as the siren was sounding.
The Bulls have an important match against Wauchope at Wauchope next weekend and they'll need all their players on deck as they attempt to stay in the race for the top five.
There was better news for Taree in the minor grades, with the reserves running out 36-18 after an entertaining match while the Bulls won the under 18s 20-16. Both sides are in the hunt for a berth in the finals.
There was a big crowd on hand for what was Taree's Indigenous Round, with Uncle Willy Paulson performing the Welcome to Country.
South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell was at the game, making his way back to Sydney after playing for the Rabbitohs against West Tigers the previous night in Tamworth.
