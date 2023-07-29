Manning River Times
Will Clarke and Zac Butler injured as Pirates pile on the points against Taree City | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 29 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:00pm
INJURIES to halfback Zac Butler and prop Will Clarke soured Old Bar's 52-10 win over Taree City in the Group Three Rugby League game at Taree.

