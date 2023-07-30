Help change the conversation around death and dying

Everyone is invited to join a community-led discussion about end of life choices being held at Taree on Tuesday, August 8,
When it comes to planning for your end of life, or discussing the plans of family and friends, it can be hard to know where to start.
The information sharing session runs from 5.30-7pm on 8.
Sspiritual and business mentor Shane McLeay will emcee the event. Local celebrant David Freeman, James Paton from Paton Hooke Lawyers and a representatives from the National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) will help guide you through the process.
You will receive specialist advice regarding your will, appointing a Power of Attorney and an executor. You will also learn about funeral options including burial, cremation and more.
The event will be run as part of the Groundswell Project's annual Dying to Know campaign. During August, adults at all stages of life are encouraged to take individual action and hold events or gatherings at home to improve their knowledge around choices for their end-of-life.
The event at MidCoast Council's Administration and Customer Service Centre at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree is an opportunity to ensure your end of life choices are known to your family and friends.
Local funeral directors and council's cemeteries team will also be on hand to answer any questions.
"We're all going to die one day, so it makes sense that we equip ourselves with the knowledge of all options and opportunities available," said Liam Bulley, MidCoast Council's manager open spaces and recreation.
"Letting others know our values and wishes means we can plan ahead and reduce stress on our loved ones."
Attendees will take home a free End of Life Guide and an information bag with resources that will encourage compassionate conversations with loved ones.
For more on the Dying to Know campaign, visit www.dyingtoknowday.com.
