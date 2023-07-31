Manning River Times
CareerQuip 2023 held at Taree Rowing Club

By Rick Kernick
July 31 2023 - 5:00pm
CareeQuip 2023 saw about 2000 students from across the Mid Coast region hit the Taree foreshore for a day of information and advice focused on shaping future careers.

