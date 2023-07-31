CareeQuip 2023 saw about 2000 students from across the Mid Coast region hit the Taree foreshore for a day of information and advice focused on shaping future careers.
Held at the Manning River Rowing Club on Thursday, July 27, the career expo was attended by students from as far away as Wauchope and Gloucester, with attendees benefiting from information provided by more than 60 industry exhibitors.
The range of exhibitors included tertiary education providers, government departments, local apprenticeship and traineeship facilitators, student support services, armed forces, law enforcement and more.
CEO of Taree Universities Campus and one of the event organisers, Donna Ballard was overwhelmed by the response to the event, claiming the day far exceeded her expectations.
"It was bigger than we'd anticipated and it was really well received," Donna said. "To have some one-to-one conversations with students who were feeling more confident about their decisions for the future, that was the most important thing and really rewarding to hear."
The CareerQuip event provided an invaluable resource for students by offering face to face consultations, cutting through what might otherwise be an information overload when searching for details online.
Additionally, advisors were able to lend their own personal experiences to help students navigate possible pitfalls, as expressed by Manning Base Hospital occupational therapist, Christie Alexander.
"I feel like it gives them (students) a bit more of a personal experience, it gives a face to a degree," Christie said.
"Just talking about what other resources are out there to help you, to not let the fear stop you from going after what it is that you want, that the help is out there if you're prepared to seek it out."
While the dust is barely settled on CareerQuip 2023, planning has already begun for next year's event which is slated for August 1.
Taree Univerities Campus thanks all the organisers, volunteers and sponsors who made the event a success, in particular TAFE NSW and Mid Coast Connect for their financial assistance.
