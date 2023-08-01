If you're planning to hold an event or festival in the MidCoast region in the first half of 2024, it's time to apply to MidCoast Council for sponsorship.
Grants of up to $10,000 are available for medium to large events and festivals that attract visitors from outside the region and encourage overnight stays, scheduled for between January 1 and June 30, 2024.
"We want to hear from everyone with a vision for an exciting event that will build a sense of local spirit and help put the MidCoast on the map," said Paul De Szell, council director liveable communities.
"Our sponsorship program supports events that connect our residents and communities, attract visitors to the region, boost the local economy and provide opportunities for cultural, sporting and recreational participation."
"From music festivals and art shows, to sporting events, food, fashion and cultural celebrations, our events showcase what the MidCoast is all about."
Apply before August 31, 2023 for your chance to receive sponsorship from MidCoast Council.
For application guidelines and to apply, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding.
