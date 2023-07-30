MidCoast Council introduces changes to annual rate notices

MidCoast Council ratepayers could initially be in for a shock when they open their annual rate notice.
However, it is all part of council's new billing arrangement, which came into effect on July 1, combining the annual water and sewer charges with the annual rate notice.
The new billing arrangement is part of council's commitment to improving efficiencies in the way they do business, which would deliver a number of benefits for both council and customers, corporate services director, Steve Embry said.
"From a business perspective, this is going to make our rates and charges system more efficient and cut out unnecessary double handling," Mr Embry said.
"It also means customers applying for pensioner rebates will only have to apply once, rather than having to apply once for their rate notice and again for their water and sewer account," he said.
"Another benefit for customers is that while they'll continue to receive a quarterly water account, it will only contain their water usage charges, making it easier for them to monitor and manage the amount of water they're using.
"This should help people use water more efficiently, which is something we should all be aiming to do."
While Mr Embry said there were some obvious benefits associated with the change, he acknowledged it was still a big transition that might require people to make some adjustments.
This is particularly true for customers with existing payment arrangements in place.
Letters have been mailed to customers who pay their accounts via Centrepay or direct debit, instructing them on the steps they'll need to take to adjust their payment arrangements.
Customers who pay their rate notice and water and sewer account via BPAY will also need to adjust their payment arrangements to allow for the new amounts that will now be deducted.
Mr Embry said the change could also put pressure on some customers in the short-term, but council was committed to supporting people through the transition and would provide flexibility.
"It's important to understand that the new arrangement won't change the amount customers pay for their services, just the accounts they appear on," he said.
"At the same time, we understand that any change can require a period of adjustment and take some getting used to.
"Our main message to customers is that we're here to help, so get in contact if you have any questions or require any assistance."
Customers can call the customer service team on 7955 7777 at any time between 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.
