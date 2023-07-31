Electricity maintenance at Old Bar and Manning Point

As part of Essential Energy's ongoing commitment to provide safe and reliable power to households and businesses, crews will be completing important electricity maintenance work in Old Bar, Manning Point and surrounding areas in early August.
The significant work involves the replacement of high voltage overhead powerlines along Old Bar Road at Old Bar, and Main Road at Manning Point, along with general maintenance in the Bohnock Zone Substation.
"To minimise the impact on businesses and road users, the work will be completed after-hours from approximately 10.30pm on Thursday, August 3 through to around 4am on the Friday," said operations manager Mid North Coast, Mat Reedy.
To keep crews safe while working on the electricity network, power to some customers in the Old Bar, Manning Point, Mitchells Island, Bohnock, Wallabi Point and surrounding areas will need to be turned off.
All affected customers will receive a separate and advance notification to help them plan during the power outage. Customers can view outage information and tips at essentialenergy.com.au/outages-and-faults/outage-tips.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank the community for their patience while our crews complete this important maintenance work" Mat said.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.