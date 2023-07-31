Manning River Times
Home/News

Electricity maintenance at Old Bar and Manning Point

Updated July 31 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electricity maintenance at Old Bar and Manning Point
Electricity maintenance at Old Bar and Manning Point

As part of Essential Energy's ongoing commitment to provide safe and reliable power to households and businesses, crews will be completing important electricity maintenance work in Old Bar, Manning Point and surrounding areas in early August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.