Council's plan to develop a financial model for achieving net zero emissions

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
July 31 2023 - 10:00am
Council continues to push forward for a sustainable future
During the 2022-23 financial year, MidCoast Council has undertaken a number of important projects that have improved the sustainability of its operations.

