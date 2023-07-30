Manning River Times
Home/News
Council

MidCoast LGA is experiencing low rental vacancy rates

July 31 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin has put out an urgent appeal to short-term or holiday rental properties owners to consider longer term rental agreements. Picture Scott Calvin.
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin has put out an urgent appeal to short-term or holiday rental properties owners to consider longer term rental agreements. Picture Scott Calvin.

The low rental vacancy rates and rising rent levels is not just a city-centric issue - it has been tapping on the back door of the MidCoast local government area (LGA) for many months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.