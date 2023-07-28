James Johnston and duo Zac and George have dropped their new single Some Things Never Change, one week after filming for the video took place at the Australian Hotel in Wingham.
Some Things Never Change was co-written in the hours before taking off from Nashville to come home.
The song celebrates the kind of friendships that stand the test of time.
"Listening back to the demo on the plane ride home, I knew we had captured something special," James said.
But the magic of the song didn't stop there.
"I wanted to record and release it in a way I had never seen anyone do before," James said.
So, in secret he produced the song ready to go, with just one thing missing - Zac and George.
Recorded in Nashville by Justin Wantz and mixed by Liam Quinn in Sydney, the collaboration involved late-night Zoom sessions to perfect the song, ensuring Zac and George would be impressed from the first listen.
On Wednesday July 19, as Zac and George were flying from LA to Sydney, James revealed his plan on social media to surprise the duo at the airport. On landing (and after a flight delay which set the plan back a day), he convinced them to accompany him to the studio and record their vocals, but he still had more surprises in store.
Next, they would race to James' hometown of Wingham to shoot a music video.
When the sun rose, and Zac and George finally landed on the tarmac on Friday morning, there was no time for them to suffer jet lag.
They headed straight into the studio, then hit the road to Wingham's watering hole, known locally as the Top Pub - the epicentre of the music video.
"The video was truly special, to be back in my hometown with the boys at the local pub I used to go to every Friday night, it just felt right that the video for Some Things Never Change was captured there," James said.
After a call-out on social media, Johnston's home-town fans descended on the pub, providing the perfect party atmosphere.
When James Johnston and Zac and George united to pen Some Things Never Change, they stumbled onto something special, they said.
"It was a song that came to us very organically as we all drew from our own upbringings and experiences," George said.
The result is a homecoming anthem and undoubtedly a new hit for James Johnston - the country boy from Wingham.
Some Things Like That is available on all the usual music platforms.
