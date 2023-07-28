Manning River Times
James Johnston + Zac and George release new single 'Some Things Never Change'

July 28 2023 - 4:00pm
James Johnston and Zac and George filming the video for 'Some Things Never Change' at the Top Pub in Wingham. Picture by Scott Calvin
James Johnston and Zac and George filming the video for 'Some Things Never Change' at the Top Pub in Wingham. Picture by Scott Calvin

James Johnston and duo Zac and George have dropped their new single Some Things Never Change, one week after filming for the video took place at the Australian Hotel in Wingham.

