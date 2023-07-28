Manning River Times
Old Bar semi-finalists in state senior pairs

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 28 2023 - 1:00pm
THE Old Bar Beach combination of Harvey Phillips and Daryl Webster bowed out of the state senior men's pairs championship when beaten by Clay Parker and Rowan Brassey in the semi-final played at Figtree Sports Bowling Club in Wollongong.

