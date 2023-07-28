THE Old Bar Beach combination of Harvey Phillips and Daryl Webster bowed out of the state senior men's pairs championship when beaten by Clay Parker and Rowan Brassey in the semi-final played at Figtree Sports Bowling Club in Wollongong.
It was a closely fought game, with East Maitland moving through to the final with a 21-18 win.
Phillips and Webster now join Michael Kilkeary and Lindsay Langtry in the senior men's fours state playoffs at Towradgi Bowling Club.
The opening round will be played today (Friday, July 28) with Old Bar against a team from The Hills District. Teams from Towradgi and Parkes make up the section, with the overall winners advancing to the semi-final on Saturday.
The Old Bar teams won the Zone 11 championship to progress to the state playoffs.
