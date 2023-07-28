I have a phobia: filling out forms

THIS journalist's developed a phobia based around filling out forms.
It is with great distress we report this. Filling out forms has never previously been a problem. In fact, in our younger days, we were an avid form filler outer. Back then form filling was a source of unbridled joy. Why, we recall spending entire holidays happily completing forms.
But alas, all has changed. We think it could be a combination of pandemic fatigue and the Roosters wretched season in the NRL. For now we avoid form filling out wherever possible. Especially online forms, for they seem to cause the most distress.
And our form filling out fear couldn't possibly come at a less-opportune time.
For this journalist plans to head overseas next year as part of a study tour.
The proposed group, who will be heading offshore, is made up of some of the area's leading movers and shakers. A-listers from a cross section of the community - heavyweights in the media, plumbing, bread vending, farming and dry cleaning industries. There's a couple of others coming along as well and we're not sure what they do for a living, but we'll guess it would be very important.
However, this journalist needs to get a new passport before we even contemplate leaving this wide brown land, for our last one is well past its use by date.
We're going for passport number three here but time has dulled the memory. We'd forgotten what a lengthy process is involved in passport re-issuing. Unfortunately, it all seems to revolve around filling out form after form.
We picked up our first form the other day and immediately we were overcome by a mood of foreboding. The kindly lass serving us may have noticed, for she offered this advice: "You can do it online. It won't take long.''
We panicked, for online form filling out is just a shade worse than hell. We genuinely started to fear that we may not get on the plane next year, thwarted by form filling out phobia and government bureaucracy that would render us passport-less.
Happily we can report that help is at hand.
The youngest of our elderly sisters is now retired from a storied near 10 decade school teaching career.
As with many retirees, she's taken on a hobby, relishing the challenge of form filling out to keep her mind active.
We arrived at her residence (which also doubles as this correspondent's place of work) burdened with a bucket load of forms that needed to be filled and filled pronto.
"That's made my day,'' she beamed.
"Bring them over here and I'll start straight away.''
So the process has started and we're now confident of being the holder of a brand new passport well before we fly out.
Now, if we can just work out that tap and go thing with the credit cards.
Mick McDonald
Acting editor, Manning River Times
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.