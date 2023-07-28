ELLIE Markezic doesn't see herself as a trail blazer, even if she is the first woman to be elected onto the board of Group Three Rugby League.
She, from Wauchope explains on today's On The Bench segment that the game has been part of her life for as long as she can remember and as such, she enjoys being heavily involved in administration.
Ellie's not only a Group Three board member, she's also associated with the North Coast Women's Rugby League and the Wauchope senior and junior clubs. Her son, Archie, plays under eights for the Blues.
Ellie talks all things rugby league with Gary Bridge and Mick McDonald on today's On The Bench segment, kicking off on the Manning River Times Facebook page from the usual time of 4pm.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree.
