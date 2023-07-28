Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ellie Markezic makes her On The Bench debut

July 28 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 3 board member Ellie Markezic is this week's On The Bench guest.
Group 3 board member Ellie Markezic is this week's On The Bench guest.

ELLIE Markezic doesn't see herself as a trail blazer, even if she is the first woman to be elected onto the board of Group Three Rugby League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.