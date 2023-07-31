Though sometimes referred to as the "forgotten war", out of respect for those who served and the sacrifice they made, the Taree RSL Sub-branch is making sure the Korean War will always be remembered.
To mark 70 years since the ceasefire was signed at Panmunjom, Korea in 1953, a commemorative service was held by the memorial fountain at Club Taree on the morning of Thursday, July 27.
Officiated by Club Taree CEO Paul Allan, the service included addresses from RSL Sub-branch president Darcy Elbourne, member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson, MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle and chaplain Reverend Bill Green.
"It's very important that we don't let these milestones go past and that we provide this opportunity for the people to remember the sacrifices of those who served in Korea," Darcy Elbourne said.
A special attendee on the day was 93-year-old Forster resident and Korean War veteran, Malcolm 'Mack' Austin, who arrived in Korea as a 22 year-old in 1952.
Also in attendance were members of the Sydney based Cheil Church, who provided a musical performance before Reverend Eojin Lee spoke about the effect the war had on his own family, and the gratitude of the Korean people for Australia's support and sacrifice during the conflict.
Another who provided a stirring address was Uncle Will Paulson, who delivered a Welcome to Country and spoke about his late father-in-law, Korean War veteran Lance-Corporal Leo Holden MM.
One thing he and each and every one them left, was that their 'today', was there for our 'tomorrow'- Uncle Will Paulson, speaking of the sacrifice by his father-in-law, Leo Holden and other war veterans
Leo was one of more than 17,000 Australians who served in the Korean War as part of the United Nations force. Of that number, 340 were killed and more than 1500 were wounded.
In September 1952 during a fierce battle, Leo was wounded when a grenade exploded causing injuries to both his legs. When his patrol suffered a further three casualties, Leo refused to be evacuated, remaining instead with the covering party and engaging the enemy until ordered by the patrol commander to be assisted once the withdrawal was almost completed.
Leo was awarded the Military Medal (MM) for his bravery and after being evacuated to Japan, returned to Australia where he was discharged before making his way home to Taree where he lived to the age of 74. Leo passed away in 2003.
His story is just one of the many mostly forgotten tales of bravery and sacrifice that embody Australia's military history.
We continue to honour and remember all those men and women who have served in the defence forces, especially those who gave their lives in some foreign field- Taree RSL Sub-Branch president, Darcy Elbourne
Despite their courage and commitment, those Australians who served in Korea suffered the misfortune of having fallen into an historical niche that placed them between the enormity of World War II and the social upheaval caused by the Vietnam War.
Regardless of the public perception of the Korean War, the Taree RSL Sub-branch has been conducting services since 1995 to honour those who served in the conflict. It is a cause that is close to the collective hearts of those within the RSL, a fact reiterated by president Darcy Elbourne during his address.
"It was a war that Australia soon forgot, and the sacrifices of those who served were ignored.
"Today's ceremony offers an opportunity for us to express our gratitude to those who served in the Korean War.
"We continue to honour and remember all those men and women who have served in the defence forces, especially those who gave their lives in some foreign field. Lest we forget."
