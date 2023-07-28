MidCoast Council has extended an invitation to the Old Bar community for their input with the development of a master plan for Old Bar Park.
"I hope the Old Bar community embrace this because it's certainly going to be an intergenerational benefit for the Old Bar community," deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
Old Bar Park is a key precinct within the Old Bar community and provides a range of sporting, event, tourism and recreational activities.
In recognising the importance of this space to the community it is proposed that a master plan be developed for the park to provide a strategic vision for future development of the site, MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton put forward at this week's council July monthly ordinary meeting.
"Old Bar Park is much-loved and a well-used open community space right on the beach that extends around to the sporting and recreational facilities located off Old Bar Road," Ms Hatton said.
"It's used for a wide variety of activities, and by many people," she said.
"We want to ensure we keep the elements that are important to the community and people who use the park."
I hope the Old Bar community embrace this because it's certainly going to be an intergenerational benefit for the Old Bar community.- MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle
Developing a master plan will help council attract grants to achieve the improvements that are identified in the plan, she said.
"Putting together a master plan is also a great opportunity to redesign some aspects of the park.
"Changes could help the park function better and improve user experience."
A community consultation will kick off in mid-August and run until the end of September.
"We will be out and about in Old Bar at community events and in the park, asking users what they love about the park, what needs improving and for any great ideas to help us put together a master plan," Ms Hatton said.
"This is an exciting opportunity for the Old Bar community," Jeremy Miller said.
"When you think of the Old Bar Park area there's the Blowfish, the skate park, the new beautiful playground, the surf club, the sound of the ocean; it's a great park that is well used by the community and this is a really great opportunity to say what the future of the park will look like," Cr Miller said.
Council will also meet with park user groups to identify their needs and ideas for improvements.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.