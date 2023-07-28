Manning River Times
Old Bar Park is a key precinct within the Old Bar community

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:00pm
Old Bar Park is a key precinct within the Old Bar community and provides a range of sporting, event, tourism and recreational activities.
Old Bar Park is a key precinct within the Old Bar community and provides a range of sporting, event, tourism and recreational activities. File picture.

MidCoast Council has extended an invitation to the Old Bar community for their input with the development of a master plan for Old Bar Park.

