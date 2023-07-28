Councillors voice concerns to publicly support The Voice campaign

Walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future, Jeremy Miller urged fellow councillors attending yesterday's, July 26, monthly meeting.
Held at MidCoast Council Taree South chambers, Yalawanyi Ganya, Cr Miller was joined by Dheera Smith in a passionate and committed plea asking councillors to support the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the Voice to Parliament Referendum ("yes" case).
"We are hearing lots of scary talk about what this all means, there are lots of debates and claims being thrown around every time we turn on the news," Cr Miller said.
"The Voice, it is not an idea from politicians, it is not an idea from Canberra, it's not about party politics, this did not come from the politicians," he said.
"In May 2017 over 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander delegates gathered at Uluru to sign the Uluru Statement from the Heart addressed to the people of Australia; addressed to us.
"They spoke of pain; it said proportionally we are the most incarcerated people on the planet, we are not innately a criminal people."
The voice is about capacity building, effective policy design and meaningful community engagement, Dheera Smith said.
"A 'yes' vote will begin a process that evidence shows leads to improvement outcomes like longer, healthier lives, greater economic opportunities and better educational outcomes for Indigenous peoples," Cr Smith said.
"Today we are asking you to join with this motion to bring our council and this district and the discussion out of the shadows, to remove any uncertainty and acknowledge who we are and what we value and to sit down as they did in the old days in Taree council right by the tree in Purfleet to sit down with Biripi and Worimi and listen to their voice."
However, mayor and Voice supporter, Claire Pontin believed council was not the place to raise political issues.
"I've never done it and I never will," Cr Pontin said.
"Unfortunately this issue has become politicised," she said.
"I get the argument that councillors should be leaders in the community, but we are here in this chamber to do council business on behalf of the community;
A yes vote will begin a process that evidence shows leads to improvement outcomes like longer, healthier lives, greater economic opportunities and better educational outcomes for indigenous peoples.- Dheera Smith
"On this issue we cannot represent the community because we do not know the outcome of the referendum and we risk aggravating a significant portion of the local community in whichever way the motion goes."
Supporting the mayor, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle put forward an amendment to the motion suggestion that council encourage the community to use information provided by the Australian Electoral Commission.
This information is available at council libraries .
"I implore people to not unfairly assume that councillors are supporters of the 'no' campaign," Cr Tickle said.
"But, councillors are respecting the democratic right of voters to make their choice, and those councillors uphold the principal of freedom and the integrity that voters expect which is provided by way of secret ballot," he said.
"That fundamental right extends to councillors, their family as well as council staff.
"The electoral commissioner's role is to present the case for 'yes' or 'no' to the referendum question in an unbiased way."
Peter Epov said he supported the right of all Australians to participate in the democratic process, which consisted of a referendum to recognise the First Nations People of this country.
"I still remember when I was in first class and our teachers teaching us the Indigenous people of the country back then were 40,000 years behind us white civilised people.
"That is shocking, it is terrible.
"But I don't believe our community wants us to spend money on advocating one case.
"I think our role should be to advocate the significance of the referendum and I also believe it is our role as council to play some civic role and demonstrate our accountability and our responsibility to the people of this electorate, 7-8 per cent of those people are Indigenous.
"We should be making an indication that we support the Voice referendum - we know the issues, and if it gets through it will help the Indigenous people of the country.
"There is a right thing to do here. It is not about politics it is about respecting human life."
David West believed local Aboriginal land councils should be given the ability to fight for the rights of Indigenous people.
"Allow Aboriginal people to have their strengths through the land councils which works with this council and we're increasing the strength of that through the election of two local bodies to put forward motions or ideas to state and federal members," Cr West said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.