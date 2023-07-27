Manning River Times
Wingham Library's makeover to be celebrated with a fortnight of events

Updated July 27 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:00pm
A new bullnose covering on Wingham Library's verandah is only one of the many changes made in the renovations. Picture supplied
Join in a fortnight of festivities as MidCoast Council celebrates Wingham Library's heritage makeover from August 7-19.

