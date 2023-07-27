Wingham Library's makeover to be celebrated with a fortnight of events

Join in a fortnight of festivities as MidCoast Council celebrates Wingham Library's heritage makeover from August 7-19.
Mayor Claire Pontin and council director liveable communities, Paul De Szell will attend a morning tea from 10am on Monday, August 7 to celebrate the official reopening of the new and improved community facility.
"We are excited to recognise the team effort involved in restoring this beautiful heritage building," said Mr De Szell.
"We invite everyone to come in and enjoy the modern, all-accessible community space that preserves the heritage charm that is highly valued by the community."
In addition to the official re-opening event, there's a full fortnight of fun events and activities. From creative, gardening and drumming workshops to a historical walking tour and storytime, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Wingham Library is open and providing full library services.
Behind the historic facade lies a space with all the modern amenities of a new library.
The improvement project included a technology upgrade. There are new computer stations, digital display and engagement screens and self-service kiosks to allow customers to borrow and return items for themselves.
The ground-floor extension has more than doubled the library collection capacity.
A flexible floor plan provides spaces for both children and young people.
More than 80 per cent of the library shelving is on wheels. Shelves can be moved to create open spaces for library and community events.
The library's top-floor now has extra study areas and relaxation seating. There is a small meeting room and a large multipurpose meeting room that can host live-streamed events.
The new internal lift, a range of seating options and adjustable research desks improve access for library users.
A fresh coat of paint, replacement of the bullnose roofing, and sealing of roof and windows completed the heritage restoration.
Reservations are required for most activities, so hurry as places are limited. Reserve your place online: https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events.
The project has been jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the NSW government, with $500,000 from the 2019/20 Public Library Infrastructure Grant Program, and $800,000 from MidCoast Council provided from Wingham area developer contributions and the library general budget.
