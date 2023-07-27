CHRIS Hollis from Taree Red Rovers Junior Rugby League Club has been named the NSWRL Volunteer of the Year for the East Coast Region.
He is one of 12 volunteers from regional NSW recognised by the NSWRL.
Hollis is the president of Red Rovers and also takes on the roles of referee, ground manager and coach.
He provides rugby league opportunities to Indigenous and socially disadvantaged children, giving everyone a chance to play football.
Holli has been a volunteer for 25 years and been involved with the club for most of his life.
"He is a positive role model for young players coming through the ranks, promoting correct behaviour both on and off the field,'' a spokesman for the NSWRL said.
Further details will appear in the Times next week.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.