Luderick are all the go in the lower part of the Manning River. Green weed is the bait to use.
A few good bream have been taken from the river wall at Harrington but better catches have been obtained up-river.
Flathead are still taking bait and lures around Cundletown and above Taree.
Outside fishing continued to be good with snapper, trag and pearl perch biting well on the northern grounds.
Out wide kingfish and bar cod have been boated.
Leather jackets have been caught in 80 metres of water. There are still a few tailor coming from Crowdy beach while good bags of bream have been scored from Harrington beach.
Meanwhile, today's Port News reports that luderick numbers remain consistent in the Hastings River with the breakwalls and Settlement Point worth a look. On the bream front, the Coal Wall and Limeburner's Creek have held some solid fish after dark, with those fishing further upstream also reporting pleasing results.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.