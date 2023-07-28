Manning River Times
Luderick on the bite in the lower part of the Manning River

By Ian Pereira
July 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Some good bream have been caught from the wall at Harrington this week.
Luderick are all the go in the lower part of the Manning River. Green weed is the bait to use.

