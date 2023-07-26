Man charged with firearms offences

A man has been charged with firearms-related offences following the alleged theft of three firearms from homes in Taree, Coffs Harbour, and Sapphire Beach.
About 9.30am on Tuesday, July 25, police attended a property on Rodeo Drive, Bowraville, to arrest a 26-year-old man for domestic violence-related offences.
As the man was being arrested, police located a firearm inside the home and declared a crime scene.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District obtained a crime scene warrant, with a subsequent search of the property revealing a total of three firearms and ammunition.
Police will allege that the firearms had been stolen from three break and enter incidents during 2020 and 2021.
During a further search of the property, officers allegedly located methylamphetamine, cannabis plants and cannabis leaf.
The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with 10 offences, including three counts of use supply stolen firearm or firearm part, possess unauthorised pistol, possess shortened firearm (not pistol) w/o authority, not keep firearm safely-pistol, possess prohibited drug, and supply prohibited drug indictable and commercial quantity.
The man was also charged with a further eight domestic-violence related offences.
He was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday, July 26.
