Blue skies and warm weather were the order of the day for this year's Queensland Garden Expo, Queensland's premiere gardening/horticultural event, held over three days each July at the Nambour Showgrounds.
Last year I had to wait for flood waters to recede before I could hit the road for the 10 hour drive up north. The year before that, COVID-19 restrictions and border closures hampered the event, resulting in a reduction in attractions and attendance. No such concerns for the 2023 event though, with organisers confident that the visitor numbers would match those of the pre-COVID years, usually around 40,000.
This year's event featured more than 360 exhibitors including more than 50 nursery stalls selling everything from potted colour, ferns, fruit trees, bulbs, indoor plants, orchids, bromeliads, succulents and cacti to hedging plants, trees and shrubs. Other stalls offered garden tools, garden equipment, garden attire and just about any garden product or gadget you could ever wish for in your front garden, back garden, indoors or your balcony.
The event also offered an array of well-known guest speakers, with most of ABC Gardening Australia's presenters there including Costa Georgiadis, Sophie Thomson, Millie Ross, Jerry Coleby-Williams and Phil Dudman. Other well-known speakers included Claire Bickle, Arno King and Kate Wall.
The Kitchen Garden, always a popular section, was filled to capacity each morning when Costa gave his outdoor "walk and talk" around the site.
The Floral Art Section is always a must-see attraction and this year it was displayed over two floors. Impressive floral hats, intricate sculptures and botanical art were all on display, along with demonstrations and advice.
A dozen or so regional garden clubs also created interesting stall displays, showcasing their particular gardening interests and always ready to welcome new members onto their books.
In my role as National Ambassador, I spent the three days promoting National Gardening Week, which will be celebrated in 2023 from October 15-21, encouraging everyone to Dig In and Celebrate! I also assisted on the Garden Clinic Q&A tent run by the Horticultural Media Association Australia, giving advice on plants and all things garden related.
Apart from loading up the car with potted botanical treasures for the long drive home, I also had the opportunity over the weekend to catch up with two of the potted treasures from my childhood, Bill and Ben the Flower Pot Men and Little Weed. A staple of my television viewing in the 1960s, I now wonder if they were not the inspiration behind my lifelong passion for plants and gardening!
