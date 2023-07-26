CareerQuip provides a day of opportunities for Mid Coast locals to explore career options.
From 8am to 3pm on Thursday, July 27 at the Manning River Rowing Club, the event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for the 1660 school students that have registered to attend to explore their potential career paths and gain valuable insights from more than 60 leading exhibitors.
CareerQuip 2023 is set to be a transformative experience for young minds and those looking for a career change, offering a dynamic platform to interact with professionals, industry experts, and representatives from various educational institutions. This unique occasion is designed to empower the future workforce and set them on the path to success.
Throughout the event, students will have the chance to engage in interactive activities and discussions, and one-on-one sessions with seasoned professionals. The exhibitors represent a diverse array of industries, ranging from technology, healthcare, finance, arts, engineering, and more. This wide spectrum of opportunities ensures that every student can explore a career path that aligns with their passions and interests.
"We believe that providing guidance and exposure at the right age can significantly impact a student's career trajectory. CareerQuip 2023 aims to inspire and inform, giving students the confidence to make informed decisions about their future," said Donna Ballard CEO of Taree Universities Campus, one of the event organisers.
CareerQuip 2023 has garnered immense support from educational institutions, local businesses, and government bodies, all recognising the importance of fostering the next generation's talents.
"As an event organiser it's one of the most inspiring and informative events I've planned. This kind of fun and fact filled day is a fantastic opportunity for young people to explore all their future possibilities - here at home or out in the wider world," Corrie O'Brien, event coordinator for Taree Universities Campus, said.
For students who are uncertain about their career choices, CareerQuip 2023 is the ideal platform to gain clarity and envision a fulfilling future.
The event is a collaborative effort, reflecting the commitment of the community to nurture young talent and bridge the gap between education and industry demands, sponsors include Training Services NSW - Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP), Mid Coast Connect, TAFE NSW, Roger Edwards Insurance Brokers, Taree Universities Campus and the TUC Learning Community (funded under the joint Australian Government - NSW Government Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements 2018).
The event is supported by the Office of Regional Youth, Savvy Web Design, Upbound, Taree Lions, Manning River Lions, Rotary Club of Taree on Manning along with the Lower North Coast Careers Advisers Association (LNCCAA). This Project is proudly supported by the NSW government.
