A reduction in Create NSW Arts and Cultural Program funding will have an impact on the delivery of exhibitions and programs at the Manning Regional Art Gallery, MidCoast Council says.
MidCoast Council has been successful in gaining Create NSW funding for the last six years, however, has not received any funding in the latest round.
"This funding is competitive and is not guaranteed," MidCoast Council director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell explained.
"This means that we need to renegotiate schedules and contracts with artists to ensure that exhibitions can continue to be held at the Manning Regional Art Gallery over the 2023-24 financial year."
Mr De Szell said that while the situation does not put the gallery at risk of closing, it does limit its ability to pay artists and run different workshops.
"Ultimately it means a reduction in income of approximately $30,000 over the 2023-24 financial year for the gallery.
"We are not closing the gallery in any way, despite rumours to the contrary," he assured.
