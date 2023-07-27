Manning River Times
Reduction in funding for Manning Regional Art Gallery

Updated July 27 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree. File photo
A reduction in Create NSW Arts and Cultural Program funding will have an impact on the delivery of exhibitions and programs at the Manning Regional Art Gallery, MidCoast Council says.

