Opening night for Taree Film Society creates a buzz

Members of the Taree Film Society celebrated the official first film showing in their new home, the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre recently.
To honour the occasion an Australian classic from the 70s, The Picture Show Man was screened.
Special guest for the evening was Peter Best, musical director/composer of the music for the film ,and other well-known Australian movies such as We of the Never Never, Crocodile Dundee, and Muriel's Wedding.
"The audience was very enthusiastic to meet Peter Best and to hear of his diverse film and advertising music experiences," said Taree Film Society member, Judith Pellow.
"It was an amazing success.It was a great night with a real buzz in the air.
"There were many new faces and new members who thoroughly enjoyed the event."
The Society is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers to bring diversity of film to the Manning.
Members can see 12-15 films each year for membership fee of $150.
Casual tickets $18 at the door or at tareefilmsociety.org.au. Complementary wine, juice, cheese platters, coffee and cake are included.
