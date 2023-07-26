Manning River Times
Opening night for Taree Film Society creates a buzz

Updated July 26 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:00pm
Sally Crawford, musical director/composer and guest speaker, Peter Best and Cheryl Best. Picture supplied
Members of the Taree Film Society celebrated the official first film showing in their new home, the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre recently.

