Taree City's reserve grade currently sits in equal fifth place with Wingham, two points adrift of Old Bar. The Pirates are only one shy of second placed Macleay Valley and will be looking to cement a place in the top three for the semi-finals. Taree's under 18s are outright fifth, but only two points to the good of Wingham. Old Bar are on four points and would need to string together end-of-season wins to have any chance of playing in the semi-finals.