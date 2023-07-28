TAREE City play three top five aspirants in the last four games as they try and clinch a finals berth in Group Three Rugby League for the first time since 2017.
The Bulls play Old Bar on Saturday at home, then Wauchope (away), Wingham (home) and Port Sharks (away). Wauchope's the only side that can't make the finals.
Taree sits on 11 points and in fourth spot, but just one clear of Port Sharks and Wingham. They also have the worst points differential of -26.
Captain-coach Christian Hazard remains in doubt for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Hazard underwent surgery on his lip after Taree's win over Port City on July 9 and has yet to be cleared to play. Prop Matt Taupe has yet to recover from a shoulder injury sustained in the All Stars clash a fortnight ago and is also out.
Under 18 player Blair Hamilton, who starts in first grade off the bench each week in first grade, is also carrying a shoulder injury. In better news utility back Shane Morcombe returns, also from a shoulder problem and Ash Hazard, who has battled a number of injuries this season, is also a chance of playing.
Taree was held to a 34-34 draw by Forster-Tuncurry last game, where Nav Willett's five goals proved pivotal after the Hawks scored seven tries to the Bulls' six.
Tomorrow is also Taree's Indigenous Round, with the players to wear the South Taree club's colours. Junior games will start proceedings tomorrow morning.
"The Rabbitohs are playing in Tamworth on Friday night so we're hoping Latrell (Mitchell) might be here. He might have a couple of team mates with him, but nothing has been confirmed,'' Taree City president Nigel Wallis said.
Taree City's reserve grade currently sits in equal fifth place with Wingham, two points adrift of Old Bar. The Pirates are only one shy of second placed Macleay Valley and will be looking to cement a place in the top three for the semi-finals. Taree's under 18s are outright fifth, but only two points to the good of Wingham. Old Bar are on four points and would need to string together end-of-season wins to have any chance of playing in the semi-finals.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury yesterday confirmed the starting times for senior matches tomorrow. Under 18s will play at 12.05, reserve grade at 1.30 and first grade at 3pm.
Meanwhile, Group Three board member Ellie Markezic will be the guest on today's On The Bench segment on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm. Markezic is the first woman to be elected onto the board.
