Bulls to face three top five contenders in four games

By Mick McDonald
July 28 2023 - 10:00am
Taree City front rower Matt Taupe will miss Saturday's game against Old Bar because of a shoulder injury.
TAREE City play three top five aspirants in the last four games as they try and clinch a finals berth in Group Three Rugby League for the first time since 2017.

