Lansdowne Valley community news

By Margaret Haddon
July 28 2023 - 10:00am
Rhonda Hardes, Margaret Haddon and Gai Mayers in the kitchen at Lansdowne Hall during a recent market day. Picture by Scott Calvin.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Markets will be held tomorrow, Saturday, July 29 at the hall and surrounding grounds from 8am to 12pm. Cakes, slices, jams, jewellery, craft, plants, bric a brac, children's activities, new and preloved items, and lots more.

