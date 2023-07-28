The Lansdowne Community Hall Markets will be held tomorrow, Saturday, July 29 at the hall and surrounding grounds from 8am to 12pm. Cakes, slices, jams, jewellery, craft, plants, bric a brac, children's activities, new and preloved items, and lots more.
There is plenty of parking for outside stalls. There is no stall charge for first time stall holders to our markets.
Heath Watts will be back to entertain everyone with his great music.
Morning tea will be available from the hall kitchen and Ron will have the barbecue up and running when the market opens.
Come along to our friendly market and catch up with neighbours, friends and family while enjoying a great morning tea before looking around at the stalls. You could then have a delicious sausage sandwich for lunch from Ron's barbecue.
Hall sites are only $10. Phone 6556 7146 for bookings and further information. All monies raised from the market go towards the ongoing hall maintenance.
The hall managers are also supporting Val Archer who will be at the market morning. Val has organised a raffle to raise funds for the cancer council. Please purchase tickets in this worthy cause. Cancer does not discriminate so you never know if you or someone in your family might need help one day. There are great prizes to be won by purchasing a ticket.
Get ready for bushfire danger period
This information is from the Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page. I thought it is useful information to pass it on.
Now is the time to prepare your home ahead of the Bush Fire Danger Period but what do you do if you need help?
If you are infirm, disabled or elderly you may be eligible for free assistance via our AIDER program.
For more details go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/aider or call the Mid Coast Fire Control Centre on 1300 643 262.
This information is from the Kundle Moto Rural Fire Brigade and agency crews are taking advantage of the favourable weather to conduct Hazard Reduction burns across Mid Coast and neighbouring districts.
This will see smoke drift across properties and may see some smoke settling in low-laying areas overnight.
Please only call 000 if you see an unattended fire or for a life-threatening emergency.
Information about current and upcoming Hazard Reduction burns can be found at the RFS website.
More information regarding fires including hazard reductions can be found at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me or via the Hazard Near Me App.
Line dancing
Friendship, fun and music and looking for an hour or so to do something different and learn something new and meet new friends at the Coopernook Op Shop with learning Line Dancing. It is back by demand, and everyone is welcome. For enquiries phone 6556 3105.
Open music day
Lansdowne Open Music held their monthly show for July on the weekend with an audience of around 50 people attending.
They were entertained by 14 walks up artists from both locally and the Hastings area.
All attending the show thoroughly enjoyed the performances and those who could were up dancing along with the lively band who are wonderful.
A big thank you must go to the hall committee who were kept busy both in the kitchen and on the barbecue.
Their next show will be held on Sunday, August 27,
Anyone who wants more information about the walk ups can contact Jenni on 0431 347 772.
Fishing Club
Lansdowne Fishing Club's next outing is on the weekend of the August 5 and 6. Target species for the outing being tailor and trevally. Next meeting will be held on Sunday, August 6 after the weigh in.
Meet and greet
Tanya Thompson, our new NSW MP now that we are part of Myall Lakes, will be at the Upper Lansdowne Hall from 2.30pm to 3.30pm to meet up with constituents in the area who may wish to address concerns to her face to face.
On Saturday, August 19 commencing at 7pm,the Upper Lansdowne Hall Committee have something different from their normal concerts for entertainment.
Go along and enjoy The Big Fins. It is dance time and with their infectious energy local band The Big Fins will get the joint jumping. They play a combination of R&B, soul, blues and rock and with a full brass section, they know just how to get the party started and how to keep it going.
So come on down and experience The Big Fins live! With their unique sound and dynamic performances, they will have you tapping your feet and shaking your hips in no time, making for a fabulous night on the dance floor with relaxed tunes in the mix too.
You can check them on www.facebook.com/thebigfins.
Phone Rita on 5591 6017 for bookings and information.
Vale Val
After living all 89 years of her life at Lansdowne family, friends and community members farewelled Valerie Evenden at a memorial gathering at the Lansdowne Hall on Saturday, July 22 following her passing earlier in the month.
Many of those who attended to honour Val's memory had travelled from Newcastle, the Central Coast, Upper Hunter and Queensland.
It was fitting the gathering was held at the Lansdowne Hall as Val had worked tirelessly for many decades ensuring the hall (old and new) remained a valuable community asset. Indeed, many of the improvements at the new hall can be attributed to Val's efforts in gaining grant funding.
The hall was beautifully decorated by Val's family with gorgeous floral arrangements and vases of roses and chrysanthemums reflecting Val's passion for gardening and love of flowers.
Val's daughter, Jennie Cameron, and granddaughter Alice Green, paid tribute to Val sharing stories of her life and personal memories. A heartfelt rendition of Go in Peace was sung by Caitlyn Cameron, another of Val's granddaughters. Rhonda Hardes, representing the Lansdowne Hall Committee, reflected on Val's commitment to the hall and the work she did to enhance its facilities.
Val was dearly loved by her family and friends, valued by her community, and will be fondly remembered.
Valerie was predeceased by her husband Dallas and is survived by her adult children and their partners, Greg, Jennie and Ken, Sally and Terry; grandchildren Kyle, Hayley, Jarryd, Alice, Braedyn, Caitlyn and Kieran; great grandchild Eliza and also Neill and Diane, Rob and Debbie and their families.
