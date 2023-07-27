Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Trainer Glen Milligan targets Country Championship start with his latest stable star

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A smiling Zac Wadick after his win on That's Molly in the Wingham Cup earlier this year.
A smiling Zac Wadick after his win on That's Molly in the Wingham Cup earlier this year.

TAREE trainer Glen Milligan will target the Mid North Coast Country Championship Qualifying Heat next February for his latest stable star, That's Molly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.