TAREE trainer Glen Milligan will target the Mid North Coast Country Championship Qualifying Heat next February for his latest stable star, That's Molly.
"I put her in the paddock on Tuesday and I've put her away until The Championships,'' Milligan said.
That's Molly recorded her fifth win for Milligan last Sunday when taking out the Sawtell Cup at Coffs Harbour. That was her fifth win for the stable and she's now accumulated nearly $100,000 in prizemoney since her first start in July 2022.
"I think she's good enough (for the Country Championship) - I know we're a fair way out until February, but there's nothing that comes close to her,'' Milligan said.
Milligan purchased That's Molly, a 4-year-old mare, for $7000 and she had her first run for him in July 2022. She won in her second start earlier this year at Taree.
Milligan said her victory at Coffs Harbour on Sunday was "unbelievable".
"I didn't think she'd get there. The young apprentice Zac (Wadick) said he was in trouble at the 300 and that he couldn't get out,'' Milligan said.
"He thought he'd run a nice third or fourth, but she just flew the last 100.''
Wadick also received praise for his ride, which was described by journalist Jeff Hanson as "magnificent".
The Sawtell Cup was over 1500 metres. The Championship heat will be 1400m.
"If you're lucky enough to get to Randwick for the final it's over 1400 as well,'' Milligan said.
That's Molly has won the Wingham, Gloucester and now Sawtell cups.
"They're only small cups, but geez, she's done a good job for me,'' Milligan said.
"She ran fourth in a Highway in Sydney, a second at Newcastle - she's never run a bad race.''
He said That's Molly will resume racing at the end of October.
"But I have to be careful - I can't win another race with her before The Championship Heat, because if she wins more that five she's out,'' he said.
"And she can only have 20 runs leading into the heat as well. So I only have two runs up my sleeve and I can't win a race, so she'll have a few barrier trials and a few jump outs and I'll put her in something she probably can't win for a hit out.''
"I would have loved to have gone around in the Coffs Harbour Cup, but we've decided to go this other way.''
The Coffs Cup will be run on Friday, August 4.
The Mid North Coast Championship Heat is likely to again be at Tuncurry after the race was conducted there for the first time last February.
"Tuncurry would probably suit her with that big long straight,'' Milligan said.
The trainer is enjoying a winning run at the moment and he said racing on his home track at Bushland Drive regularly is the reason.
"I've had a great run since April,'' he said. "Racing at Taree seems to agree with me.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
