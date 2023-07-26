Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly news from the Old Bar community

By Ian Dimmock
Updated July 26 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Boys Day at EG Trad Field Old Bar. Picture by Therese Earley
Old Boys Day at EG Trad Field Old Bar. Picture by Therese Earley

RSL supports Barbarians

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.