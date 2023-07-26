RSL supports Barbarians
On a recent Saturday, a big day of football was held at the EG Trad field. It was Old Boys day and sponsors day with the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch and Auxiliary providing games for the kids with all members welcome to join in the celebrations.
Double header of men's games, Wingham v Pacific Palms, then our Barbarian's men's team taking on Taree Wildcats, followed by our over 35s also playing Taree Wildcats. The first game saw Wingham come out on top with a 2-1 win.
Barbarian's team had two under 16s coming in for a run and showed they can keep up. Well done boys! With the score locked at 1-1 at one stage Old Bar unfortunately were hit with a couple of injuries and Taree came out with the win 2-1.
For the over 35s game, the hosts were eager for a win to finish off the day. Taree sure gave them a run for their money and made them work hard for it. The game was 1-0 for Taree early in the second half but some amazing goals scored in the second half saw the locals come away with a 4-1 win. Well done boys!
The committee of Old Bar Beach Football Club would like to thank everyone who made this day enjoyable, to all our sponsors for their ongoing support and a massive thank you to all the behind the scenes work that went on.
The RSL Sub-branch billed this as a sport and recreation afternoon, particularly to support their own member, treasurer Damien Gow in the over 35s. They set up lawn games to play during the afternoon, which was popular with the community and the kids who decided to come and play. Veterans and their families enjoyed some cheese, dips and biscuits as they socialised and enjoyed each other's company.
BCA meeting
At the last meeting of the Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association, it was revealed that the treasurer of some years standing, Steve Doessel, has resigned due to business and family commitments. He has provided excellent service and will be missed. President, Jodie Querubin, will care take the position for the time being.
Many businesses have been approached by vice president, Josh Robards, in relation to providing security cameras for the street area in from of their businesses and he has received encouraging support from many. The association will pursue grant funding to facilitate this.
Residents of the area are advised to look at the many stories on the MidCoast Stories website, compiled by Janine Roberts. Many Old Bar history project stories are included, an initiative of the Association with grant funding obtained.
It is proposed to reintroduce membership fees from next year, $100 for businesses and $20 for community members.
