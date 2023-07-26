Letter: 'No' vote re-endorses refusal to acknowledge First Nations people

Congratulations to MidCoast councillors Dheera Smith and Jeremy Miller for bravely supporting the Uluru Statement. The level of trolling and aggression towards supporters of the Voice seems out of proportion to the modesty of the proposal.
To understand why requires an historical reflection.
The British took this land by force for its own commercial and geopolitical advantage. These interests were maximised by the assumption that nobody lived here ("Terra Nullius") or had grounds to protest (massacres, displacements, separations).
Until the 1967 referendum, our constitution explicitly excluded First Nations peoples from Commonwealth law making and from the census; this erasure reinforced their official invisibility.
Any "no" vote re-endorses this refusal to acknowledge Australia's pre-European peoples and culture. A "no" vote will indicate that history's page shows at every stage white people know best for First Nations peoples.
A wise Indigenous person will get the message: assimilate or disappear.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.