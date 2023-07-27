Weekend escape
John and I enjoyed a brief weekend escape north when we caught up with our son Andrew and family.
We headed north on Thursday mid morning and spent our first night at Surfer's Paradise after the long drive.
Friday morning we moved on heading to Beenleigh, enjoying the journey as we went, and after some shopping we made it in time to attend our grandson Korben's school assembly after lunch and we were thrilled to see Korben and three other fellow students awarded a medallion, certificate and special badge for their recent participation and completion in the Kokoda Challenge that is conducted by the school.
This is Korben's final year in primary school and it was a thrill to watch the assembly along with a number of other parents and grandparents.
Saturday morning Andrew and wife Sharona left home to do their own challenge of 48 kilometres in the Gold coast hinterland. Unfortunately Sharona had to withdraw midway but Andrew made it through and was pleased for his result and finishing late Saturday evening.
Whilst the parents were off running, John and I along with the grandchildren drove to Tamborine Mountain to have a look about. The drive was very pleasant and we hit the popular and well known tourist mecca around mid morning and joined hundreds of other visitors to the village. Enjoyed visiting Grandma Mac's Fudge Shop and spent a few dollars there before moving onto the German Cuckoo Clock Nest with its thousands of working clocks ranging from just a few dollars up to $25,000 for some beautiful grandfather clocks, bought a shopping bag and postcard as a souvenir which were more in my price range.
We set off for home around 5.30am Sunday morning and had a comfortable drive back home, beating most of the Gold Coast traffic and made it back home safely to Wingham in time to have lunch and relaxation before heading home.
It was lovely to see the family as it had been about three months since we last visited them.
Christmas in July dinner
Tinonee Memorial Hall ladies successfully catered for Taree Probus Club's Christmas in July meal at the Hall on Wednesday and everything went off well for both parties concerned.
Tinonee Historical Society
Saturday, July 29 will see the 20th AGM of the Tinonee Historical Society being held at the Tinonee memorial School of Arts Hall commencing at 1.30pm.
Mr Terry Gould has been invited as the guest speaker and will speak about researching war service records for those doing family history. Afternoon tea will follow the meeting and a chance to chat. Membership for the year costs $15 and new members are most welcome.
Tinonee Public School
Term three has begun and many interesting and exciting things will be held during the term.
On Thursday the Mths Olympiad was held as was the PSSA soccer match against Old Bar. Following on from this, Friday, July 28 will see a number of Tinonee students competing in the zone athletics carnival.
Next week will be Education Week and a big celebration of 175 years of public education in NSW and on Wednesday, August 2 families are being invited to come along for the day or as long as they can stay to visit classrooms, share in morning tea and look at the various activities and compare them with their days at school.
Advance notice has been given of Book Week being held in week six and this will include a book parade of characters and a book fair.
The intensive swimming scheme will again be operating and will commence in week nine for Years 2-6.
