Whilst the parents were off running, John and I along with the grandchildren drove to Tamborine Mountain to have a look about. The drive was very pleasant and we hit the popular and well known tourist mecca around mid morning and joined hundreds of other visitors to the village. Enjoyed visiting Grandma Mac's Fudge Shop and spent a few dollars there before moving onto the German Cuckoo Clock Nest with its thousands of working clocks ranging from just a few dollars up to $25,000 for some beautiful grandfather clocks, bought a shopping bag and postcard as a souvenir which were more in my price range.